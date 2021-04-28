Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,990 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

