Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Newmark Group worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.