Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.55% of Hurco Companies worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.64. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

