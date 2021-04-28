Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,893 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.93% of Spok worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spok by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

