Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,652 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Turning Point Brands worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $972.84 million, a P/E ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

