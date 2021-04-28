Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,624 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.69% of Northrim BanCorp worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

