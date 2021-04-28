Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,106 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

LIND stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

