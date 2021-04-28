Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 996 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $495,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,967,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 250.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

