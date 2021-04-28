Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.07% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

