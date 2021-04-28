Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Embraer worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

