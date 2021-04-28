Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Sage Therapeutics worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

