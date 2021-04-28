Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

