Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Tim Harris Buys 34 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Tim Harris bought 34 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £100.30 ($131.04).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336.38 ($4.39).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.