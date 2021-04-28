Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. 24,046 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.

