DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DRTT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRTT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.