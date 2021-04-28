Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Sells $1,059,811.00 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

