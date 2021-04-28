Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 167,862 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,304.5% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 154,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

