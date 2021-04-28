Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 29.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.57. 147,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

