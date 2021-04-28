Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

