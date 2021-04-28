Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.