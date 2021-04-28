DLH (DLHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DLH to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLHC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. DLH has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

