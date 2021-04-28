DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,349. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
About DNA Brands
