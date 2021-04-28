DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,349. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

