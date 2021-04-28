Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.55

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 22331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

