DNotes Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,176.54 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DNotes has a market cap of $22,176.54 and approximately $68,506.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DNotes has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

