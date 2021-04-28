DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

DNP opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

