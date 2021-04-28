Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $70.79 million and $19.87 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,145,435 coins and its circulating supply is 686,421,088 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

