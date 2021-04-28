Dock One Day Volume Reaches $31.16 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million and approximately $31.16 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,145,435 coins and its circulating supply is 661,851,088 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

