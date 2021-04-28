DODO Market Cap Hits $380.84 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $380.84 million and approximately $71.29 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00006271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.14 or 0.08202907 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.