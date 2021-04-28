DOGEFI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $572,915.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00007476 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. DOGEFI has a market cap of $4.10 million and $572,915.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

