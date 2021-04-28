Dogeswap (DOGES) Hits One Day Volume of $38,094.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $191.49 or 0.00351571 BTC on exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $38,094.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00275086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.01056139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00707583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,111.35 or 1.01180680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

