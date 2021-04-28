Dogeswap One Day Volume Reaches $34,978.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $34,978.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for about $197.91 or 0.00361523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00276192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.08 or 0.01034046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00714130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,794.06 or 1.00090561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

