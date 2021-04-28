Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Dolby Laboratories worth $46,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. 715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,169. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $103.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

