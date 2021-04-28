Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

