Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,070. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,914.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

