Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.72

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

