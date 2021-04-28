Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

DGICB stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

