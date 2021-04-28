Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:DFIN opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.