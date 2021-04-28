Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.36

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 121874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.