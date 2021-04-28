Donut Price Tops $0.0193 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $210,244.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

