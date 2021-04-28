Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 2,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 65,358 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Specifically, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $532.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.