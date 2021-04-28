Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dover traded as high as $149.69 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 3565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.94.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dover by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

