Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Shares Down 1.2%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.62 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.63 ($1.24). Approximately 145,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 185,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.25).

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure news, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £7,426.32 ($9,702.53).

