DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.70

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $10.71. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 204,036 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

