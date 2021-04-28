Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Update

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,081,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKAM stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,783,094. Drinks Americas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Drinks Americas
