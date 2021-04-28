Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Update

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,081,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKAM stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,783,094. Drinks Americas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

