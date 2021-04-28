Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $0.65 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.
DRVN stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 923,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,729. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
