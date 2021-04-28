Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

DRVN traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 923,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

