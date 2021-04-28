Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $56,781.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08.
- On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68.
NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 4,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,753,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
