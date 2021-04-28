Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $56,781.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28.

On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08.

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15.

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 4,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,753,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

