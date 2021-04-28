DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DSDVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.35. 23,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

