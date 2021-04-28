DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.92.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

