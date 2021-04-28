DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $36,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.92.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.